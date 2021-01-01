From evenflo
Evenflo 6pk Balance Standard-Neck Anti-Colic Baby Bottles - 9oz
Developed with Pediatric Feeding Specialists, the Evenflo Feeding Balance + Standard Bottle is designed to support healthy bottle feeding without interfering with your breastfeeding journey. The unique, naturally-sloped nipple promotes a healthy wide latch for your baby by providing a proper resting place for their lips, helping to decrease mouth fatigue. The effective 1-piece integrated vent helps prevent colic, gas, and fussiness with no extra parts to clean or lose. The included Slow Flow Nipple has an intentional, slower flow rate and helps prevent chugging, allowing for a calm, gulp-free feeding at baby's pace. The Balance + Standard Bottle has molded measurement markers in both ounces and milliliters to provide an easy and accurate way to measure the volume of liquid. All Evenflo bottles and nipples are 100percent free of BPA, polycarbonates, PVC and phthalates, and are also made of FDA-approved food grade material. Size: 6pk.