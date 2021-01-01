Balance LED Vanity Light by Oxygen Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (3-549-20)

The Balance LED Vanity Light by Oxygen Lighting is a simplistic fixture with subtle details that elevate it to an elegant, contemporary piece. An elongated rectangular steel backplate supports the shade, which is constructed from matte white acrylic. At each end, the steel forms a bold cube shape for a sharpness that interplays exquisitely with the shape of the curving shade. Its integrated energy-efficient LED lamping is evenly diffused through the glowing shade, offering its light upward and around to fill its space with welcoming ambient illumination. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel