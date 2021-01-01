Balance & Tranquility Grow Kit

Advertisement
Tending a garden is not so different from meditating: Both take practice, care, and attention. Bring a touch of mindfulness to your gardening with this seed kit designed to bring you serenity. It includes a recycled egg carton to start your garden, wooden plant stakes, and six packages of heirloom seeds including: calming chamomile, holy basil (a natural stress reliever), relaxing lavender, energizing peppermint, soothing wild bergamot, and sage for sharper focus. Start growing inside your home, then transfer the herbs to a sunny window or outdoor space. Use the included recipes to make delicious oil infusions, teas, and other concoctions for cleansing your mind and home. Assembled in Covington, Georgia.