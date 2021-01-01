Baking Tray And Rack Set, Stainless Steel Baking Pan Cookie Sheet With Cooling Rack, 12.5 X 10 X 1 Inch, Non Toxic & Healthy, Easy Clean & Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Toaster Oven PanMade of pure stainless steel, non toxic or aluminum,Healthier and durable for daily use,Dishwasher safe and easy clean,Smooth mirror finish and rolled edges,Compact size to fit for 1-2 persons.Healthier and durable bakingour Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Baking Pan and Rack Set, is made of pure stainless steel, rust free and healthy for your everyday use. This toaster oven tray and wire rack set is designed for people who want to replace aluminum to stainless steel items. If you are looking for high quality stainless steel pan and rack set, you will definitely love this item. Not only baking and roasting, but as a serving tray or container for salad, sandwiches, and cooling rack for cakes, and bread, etc.DIMENSION:Tray: 12.5 x 9.5 x 1 inches,Rack: 11.5 x 9 x 0.6 inches,Fit most regular oven and big toaster ovens.aims at customers’ health and is working harder to offer healthy and quality items, which are great assistants for your everyday cooking and eating.Thank you for taking our as part of your family. We promise that all the description and specification are 100% to the reality of product. We are Team, we go far, we are our.Smooth Edges & 1 Inch Deep RimRolled edges and smooth rounded corners without rough spots, Won’t hurt your hands when taking and transferring this baking pan. Almost 1 deep inch for holding more food, Preventing the oil or juice spilling out, Keep your oven and kitchen neat.Dense Wires & Raised FeetWires welded firmly to steadily support the food above the oil, Dense to prevent food sliding through. 4 raised feet help this roasting rack stably sit on the pan and table, help the air circulate all around the food while baking, facilitates 360 angle evenly baking and crisping.Easy Clean & Dishwasher SafeThe smooth mirror finish for less-sticking and easy releasing the food, Makes cleaning a breeze even by hand washing. Dishwasher safe to save your labor and time too.TIP for STICKLESSYou can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food stick.