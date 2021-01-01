From lekue

Lekue Baking Square Cake /Brownie Pan, 8 x 9.5", Red

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

 Constructed of platinum silicone, a durable and resistant material that can withstand temperatures between -76 F and 464 F Clean-up couldn't be easier, just pop them in the dishwasher and they will come out perfect  The silicone mold is non-stick, so it does not need to be greased and it is easy to remove your creations from the mold Reinforced interior structure so, in spite of their flexibility, they are very stable, making them easier to carry Obtain professional results with the silicone bakeware and present your dishes like a true chef, Weight: 0.35 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lekue

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com