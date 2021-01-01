Baking Sheet With Rack Set, Stainless Steel Baking Pan Tray Cookie Sheet With Cooling Rack, Non Toxic & Healthy, Easy Clean & Dishwasher Safe

Product descriptionour Stainless Steel Baking Sheet and Cooling Rack Set, is made of high quality pure stainless steel(18/0 for pans and 18/8 for racks ) without toxic coating or chemical materials, bringing you a healthier cooking experience. The surfaces the baking pan is smooth for easily releasing the food and cleaning. Both the tray and rack are dishwasher safe to save your labor after using. Not only baking and roasting, but used as serving tray, cookie tray, cookie cooling rack and etc. A great replacement of aluminum pans and no worries about the negative effect of aluminum!DIMENSIONBaking Tray: 16 x 12 x 1 inch; Baking Rack: 15 x 11 x 0.6 inchADVANTAGEHEALTHY - Made of pure stainless steel, No any toxic substance or chemical coatingEASY CLEAN - Both the sheet and rack are dishwasher safe, Easily clean up even in hand washingCFAFTED - Shiny and attractive mirror finish, Roll edge and round corners to comfortably hold and transferHEAVY DUTY - Heavy gauge with solid construction, Durable and serve for a long timeVERSATILE - Baking sheet and rack could be separately used, Sufficient for home daily useUSING INSTRUCTION1. Please wash the set with warm soapy water before your first using.2. Please clean the pan with soft dishcloth, avoiding scratching the shiny surface.3. Please clean and dry the set after using for healthy daily use, Dishwasher safe.Thank you for taking our as part of your family. We promise that all the description and specification are 100% to the reality of product. We're working harder to offer more good items. We are Team, we go far, we are our.