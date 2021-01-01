From feidigeluo
Baking Sheet With Rack Set [2 Sheets + 2 Racks], Stainless Steel Cookie Pan Baking Tray With Cooling Rack, Size 9 X 7 X 1 Inch, Non Toxic & Heavy Duty
Advertisement
Meet the Premium Baking Sheet with Rack SetWe provide a perfect baking set for your home and all you need for preparing any meal or dessert Durable & Sturdy Baking SetGet your stylish kitchen workNo more aluminum into your food, great replacement to aluminum pan. The baking sheet and rack are made of high quality pure stainless steel without chemical coating or any other materials. Rust resistant and durable for many years.Our stainless steel baking sheet has superior mirror finish to reduce the risk of food sticking; Smooth roll edges make it comfortable to hold and transfer.Deep full sides all around prevent food juice from flowing everywhere to keep your oven neat.18/0 Stainless SteelDurable & sturdy constructionSuperior mirror finishSmooth edges & thick rodDishwasher SafeUSING INSTRUCTION1. Please use soft cleaning rag to clean the baking sheets for the beauty of its surface.2. You can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food stick.3. Please clean and dry the baking sheet and cooling rack after using for their durability.2 * Baking Sheet: 16 x 12 x 1 inch2 * Cooling Rack:15.35 x 11 x 0.67 inchMultiple UseIdeal for baking cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, brownies, corn bread and fruit cobblers and etc. Food heated evenly and come out perfectly.Shiny Mirror FinishOur stainless steel baking sheet has superior mirror finish to reduce the risk of food sticking, release food easily and easy clean.Easy CleanCleaning is a breeze, deep full sides all around prevent food juice from flowing everywhere to keep your oven neat.Smooth Roll EdgesSmooth roll edges make it super comfortable to hold and transfer, dense to prevent food from falling through.