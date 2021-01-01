Baking Sheet With Rack Set Of 4, 20’’×14’’×1.2’’, Half Size Stainless Steel Cookie Sheet Baking Pans With Cooling Rack Set , Non Toxic & Rust Free, Mi

Stainless Steel Extra Large BakewareHealthier: Made of pure stainless steel, without any toxic material,Easier clean: Dishwasher safe, saving your time,Larger: Ideal size for large amount of baking needs,Thicker: Heavier gauge with solid construction.Stainless Steel XL Baking Sheet with Cooling Rack Pack of 4Healthy and durable for cookingMade of high quality pure 18/0 stainless steel, without any other toxic chemical coating, bring you a healthier cooking experience. Great replacement for the aluminum pans. No worries about the aluminum or the toxic substances leeching to the food.Rust free and durable for serving long lifetime. Both the pans and racks are dishwasher safe to free your hands and save your labor after using. These stainless steel cookie sheet and xlarge cooling rack can meet most of your daily cooking needs.Package content: 4 pieces (2 Pans + 2 Racks)DIMENSION:2 X Half Sheet: 19.7×13.75×1.3-inch,2 X Cooling Rack: 18.9×12.7×1-inchTip for less sticking:You can use spray or parchment on the pan to avoid food sticking.our aims at customers’ health and is working harder to offer healthy and quality items, which are great assistants for your daily cooking. Thank you for taking our as part of your family. We are Team, we go far, we are our.Using Instruction:1. Please wash the pans and racks with warm water before first using to wash off any residue left from manufacturing.2. Please use soft cleaning rag to clean them for the beauty surface.3. Please clean and immediately dry them after using for durability.Heavy gauge & Thick constructionThe 20 inch baking sheet feels study and heavy duty in hands, rust free and durable for serving long lifetime. The wires of the oven safe cooling rack are thicker than others. Nearly commercial grade for bakers’ professional baking.Dense Thicker Wires & Raised FeetThicker wires welded firmly with 4 raised feet to stably lifted the food above the oil, Dense to prevent food sliding through, spaced design helps the air circulate all around the food while baking, facilitates 360 angle even baking.Smooth Edge & 4 PiecesAlmost 1.3’’ deep for preventing the oil or juice spilling out, Keeps your oven and kitchen neat. Both the cookie sheet and oven baking rack are rolled edges and smooth corners without rough spots. 2 pans and 2 racks efficient for large amount of baking tasks, with no need to wait the first round cooling to prepare next round.Easy Clean & Dishwasher SafeThe smooth mirror finish of cookie pan and roasting rack set for less-sticking and easy releasing the food,Makes cleaning a breeze even by hand washing and dishwasher safe. Stay shining after coming out of the dishwasher.