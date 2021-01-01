Baking Sheet Set Of 2, Stainless Steel Cookie Sheet Baking Pan Toaster Oven Tray Pan, Size 16 X 12 X 1 Inch, Non Toxic & Healthy, Mirror Finish & Rust

our Stainless Steel Baking Sheet is made of high quality pure 18/0 stainless steel without chemical coating or impurities, which is healthy for your daily use. Good replacement to aluminum pan.our Baking Pans are perfect for home use, restaurant, catering, pizza parlor, buffet, and more.Not only baking, but also used as a serving tray or container for cakes, cookies, noodles, etc.Why you choose stainless steel baking sheet?Stainless steel, food cook more evenly, less stick.Stainless steel is dishwasher-safe, but aluminum not.Stainless steel is more easily clean-up even hand-wash.Stainless steel is more healthy and non-toxic than aluminum.Why you choose our Baking Sheet?Our stainless steel baking sheet is made of pure 18/0 stainless steel without any other materials, more healthy.Our stainless steel baking pan is dishwasher safe, and super easy clean up even in hand washing, easy clean.Our stainless steel cookie sheet is little stick to food, but recommended to use non-stick spray or oil, superior finish.Our stainless steel baking tray cooks food evenly, the full sides all around keep your oven clean, muliti-usage.Using Instruction:Please wash the toaster oven tray with warm soap water before first using.Please clean the toaster oven tray after using for your healthy daily use.Please dry thoroughly before storing and stored in dry place for its durability.Please use soft cleaning rag to clean the tray for the beauty of its surface.Specification:Dimension: 16 x 12 x 1 inchMaterial: Premium 18/0 stainless steelColor: SliverSmall Tips for Stickless:You can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food stick.Please do not use sharp objects to scratch the surface.Package included:2 x Baking Sheet ( 16L x 12W x1H inch )Enjoying happy baking time with family and friends in holidays, Such as Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, etc.