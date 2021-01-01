From lattice routh
Baking Sheet Stainless Steel Baking Tray Cookie Sheet Oven Pan Rectangle Size 10 X 8 X 1 Inch, Non Toxic & Healthy, Rust Free & Less Stick, Thick & St
our Stainless Steel Baking Sheetour baking sheet is made of high quality stainless steel,which is sturdy and food grade.our baking sheet is durable and heavy duty, no toxic, no rust and non-corrosion.our baking sheet is perfect for baking and cooling bacon, cookies, vegetables, ribs, etc.Stainless Steel Baking PanHealthy Materialour cookie sheet is made of premium high quality 430 (18/0) stainless steel, without any other chemical material, healthy for your daily baking.More Role1 inch deep pan can hold more food, more convenient for preparing food. The pan not only can bake cookies, ribs, bacon, vegetables and so on, but also can serve food for cooling or storing.DIMENSION & NOTESDimension:10.5 x 8 x 1 inchesNotes:Please disinfect before use: Disinfect in high temperature water or soak in water for a while.Please avoid cutting with a knife or sharp object.Please dry the water before storing it for a longer lifetime.Easy to CleanMirror finished baking sheet is easy to clean, and dishwasher safe.Rolled EdgeRolled seam design won't hurt your hands. Comfortable to grip.1 Inch Deep1 inch deep for holding more food, and juice doesn't spill out.