From nordic ware
Nordic Ware Baking Sheet Set
Advertisement
Nordic Ware Baking Sheet Set: Whether you’re roasting veggies, reheating leftover French fries, or recreating the biscuit episode of The Great British Bake Off , this trio of baking sheets includes every size you could possibly need, from single-serving to sheet-pan-dinner-for-four. They’re all made from pure aluminum, which means you’ll get a nice, even bake every time. Galvanized steel rims prevent warping. And did we mention how easy they are to clean? Aluminum Set includes three pans: 21 x 15, 18 x 13, 13 x 9.5 Hand wash.