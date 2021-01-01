Baking Sheet Pan Set, Our 12.4 X 9.75-Inch Stainless Steel Cookie Sheet Cake Pan For Oven, 3-Piece Metal Rectangle Rimmed Bakeware For Baking & Roasti

Product descriptionSize:12.4 x 9.75 InchSometimes you're cooking dinner for one, sometimes you're baking cookies for many. It's nice to have options, that's why our 3-Piece Stainless Steel Baking Sheet Pan Set with three pans (in same size 12.4 x 9.75 Inch) is perfect for the consummate host. With 2 different heights, this baking pan set make it easier to make different delicious meals and desserts, such as baking cookie, bacon, lasagna, sheet cake, pizza, cinnamon rolls, pastry,brownie, casserole, fondant, Also great for roasting chicken, meat, beef, fish, vegetables and etc.FEATURES- Made of food grade stainless steel without chemical coating- Deformation, odor and rust resistant- Sturdy and strong build ensures longevity- Easy to clean and dishwasher safe- Versatile and multifaceted for different baking needsSPECIFICATION:Material: 18/0 Stainless SteelPackage included:2-Piece 12.4” x 9.75” x 1” Baking Sheets1-Piece 12.4” x 9.75” x 2” Baking PanWhy choose Stainless Steel rather than Polytetrafluoroethylene or Aluminum pan?✔ Stainless steel pans are safer and healthier than aluminum and non-stick coating pans.✔ Stainless steel is sturdy and durable for many years to come.✔ Stainless steel pans are dishwasher safe, but non-stick and aluminum not.Using Instruction☞Please wash the baking pan with warm water before first using to wash off the residue left from manufacturing.☞Please use silicone or wooden utensils and use soft dishcloth to clean the baking pans to protect the beauty of its smooth surface.☞Please clean and dry the baking pan after using, Store them in dry place for its durability.