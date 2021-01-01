Baking Sheet And Rack Set, Our Stainless Steel Rimmed Cookie Sheet Baking Pans Toaster Oven Tray With Cooling Rack, Non Toxic & Healthy, Rust Free & D

Stainless Steel Baking Sheets with Rack Sets are made of high quality pure stainless steel to ensure health and strong durability. No any other toxic or chemical coating. This baking pans set, rust free and solid, can durable for many years to come with smooth edge and superb mirror polish, always shiny and never need re-polish. Deep rim design provide large capacity, also prevent oil or juice flowing out easily. Solid cooling racks with 4 feet of each raised 0.6 inches for optimal air circulation. 4 various sizes cover your daily baking and roasting needs, perfect for baking cookies, meats, vegetables, chicken, cake and toasting nuts or seeds. Also ideal for serving food. Great replacement of aluminum pans!BAKING SHEET WITH COOLING RACK- Healthy stainless steel baking sheet and racks, no more harmful substance into your food.- Solid baking pans and racks are perfect combination for your daily baking or roasting needs. Healthy Baking Sheet with Rack SetMade of high quality 18/0 stainless steel, Healthy and non-toxic.Exquisite mirror polished for less stick, Food release effortlessly.Solid racks with 4 feet of each raised 0.6 inches for air circulation.Handy for multiple uses, Perfect for baking and roasting needs.USING INSTRUCTIONPlease wash the baking sheets and racks with warm soapy water before first using to wash off any processing residue left from manufacturing.Please clean and dry the baking pans and racks after using for your healthy daily use, and store in dry place for its durability.Put the sheet into the oven BEFORE you turn it on to preheat it may help resisting warping.SPECIFICATIONS- Pan Material: 18/0 Stainless Steel- Rack Material: 18/8 Stainless Steel- Size: Mini, Small, Medium, Large- Color: Metal Silver- Package Content: 4 Baking Sheets + 4 Baking RacksTIP for STICKLESSYou can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food sticking.Why choose Stainless Steel rather than Non-stick?Enjoy healthier baking and cooking with stainless steelStainless steel is sturdy and durable for many years to come. They can cook more evenly, as they distribute heat more evenly. Stainless steel pans also go from the stove to the dishwasher, very easy to clean up. With proper techniques, stainless steel can be non-stick too. Put some oil or butter can help stickless.Besides, non-stick pans accosicted with health concerns. Studies have found that pans with Polytetrafluoroethylene can leach unhealthy substances when the pans are heated to medium and high temperatures.Advantages of stainless steelCorrosion ResistanceDishwasher SafeHygieneDurabilityRecyclabilityAesthetic AppearanceLong-Term ValueSolid Baking & Cooling RackRUST FREE: Made of high quality 18/8 stainless steel to ensure rust resistance.CRAFT: Firmly welded technique with paralled lines design, Sturdy enough to hold up food.UTILITY: 4 feet raised 0.6 inches for optimal air circulation, perfect for baking, cooling, roasting, grilling, etc.Non Toxic Cookie SheetsHEALTHY: Solid constructed by 18/0 stainless steel, non toxic and healthy for everyday use.CRAFT: Smooth edge with no rough spots, Flat surface conducive to heating evenly.STURDY: Solid and thick, Feel sturdy when holding in hand, Durable for many years.Perfect Bakeware SetHANDY: Stackable with 4 various size for practical and hard working combination.VERSATILE: Perfect for baking chicken, vegetables, cakes, cookies, or toasting nuts.PERFECT SIZE: 4 different sizes fit mostly regular oven and toaster oven for different uses.