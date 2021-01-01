Baking Sheet, 20’’×14’’×1’’, Cookie Sheet Half Sheet Baking Pans Stainless Steel, Non Toxic & Healthy, Heavy Duty & Thick Gauge, Mirror Finish & Dishw

Stainless Steel Extra Large BakewareHealthier: Made of pure stainless steel, without any toxic material,Easier clean: Dishwasher safe, saving your time,Thicker: Heavy gauge with solid construction,Larger: Half size, ideal for large amount of baking needs.Stainless Steel Half Size Baking Sheet – 2 Pack-19.7*13.75*1.3-inchHealthy and durable for cookingour Stainless Steel Large Baking Sheet Set of 2, which is made of high quality pure 18/0 stainless steel, without any other toxic chemical coating, bring you a healthier cooking experience. Great replacement for the aluminum pans. No worries about the negative effect of aluminum or the toxic substances. Rust free and durable for a long serving time. These xl baking sheets are dishwasher safe to free your hands and save your labor. The cookie sheets can meet most of your daily cooking needs.Pure stainless steel & solid constructionDishwasher safe & Easy CleanHalf size, both 19.7*13.75*1.3-inchShiny mirror finish & Roll edge aims at customers’ health and is working harder to offer healthy and quality items, which are great assistants for your everyday cooking.Thank you for taking our as part of your family. We promise that all the description and specification are 100% to the reality of product. We are Team, we go far, we are our.Large half sizeThese 2 piece large baking tray can meet most of your family daily cooking needs. Not only ideal for broiling and baking bacons, cookies, vegetables, breads, fishes and ribs, but used as serving tray and cookie tray. Perfect for home use, restaurant, catering, buffet, and etc.solid constructionThe 20 inch baking sheet feels study and heavy duty in hands, rust free and durable for serving long lifetime. Solid gauge for bakers’ professional baking.1.3 inch deepApprox. 1.3 inch deep for containing more food, Preventing the oil or juice spilling out, Keep your oven and kitchen neat.Smooth EdgeRolled edges and smooth rounded corners of the large cookie sheets without rough spots, Won’t hurt your hands when taking and transferring this half sheet set.Easy Clean & Dishwasher SafeThe smooth mirror finish for less-sticking and easy releasing the food, Makes cleaning a breeze even by hand washing. Dishwasher safe, too.Using TipsPlease clean it with warm soapy water to wash off any manufacturing residue.Please clean and dry after using for durability, store in dry place.Please use spray or parchment on the pan to avoid food sticking.