Baking Pans Set Of 3, Our Stainless Steel Sheet Cake Pan For Oven - 12.5/10.5/9.4Inch, Rectangle Bakeware Set For Cake Lasagna Brownie Casserole Cooki

Stainless Steel Baking Pan Set of 3 is made of premium quality stainless steel, Non-toxic and rust resistant, which is healthy and durable for daily baking and cooking use. Sturdy stainless steel makes it last an eternity, dishwasher supported, no time spent doing the dirty work. This bakeware set comes in 3 different sizes, which is handy and versatile to fulfill so many roles at once in your kitchen. They can be used for just about anything, from cakes, casserole, bread, pizza and cinnamon rolls to lasagna, stew, chicken and vegetables, etc. So go out there, equip yourself with a our Stainless Steel Sheet Cake Pan Set and conquer the culinary world!A Must Have Baking Pan Set for Your Kitchen!Features- Made of food grade stainless steel without chemical coating- Deformation, odor and rust resistant- Sturdy and strong build ensures longevity- Easy to clean and dishwasher safe- Versatile and multifaceted for personal dishes up to family sizedSPECIFICATION:Material: 18/0 Stainless SteelPackage included: 3 Baking PansDimensions:Large - 12.4” x 9.75” x 2”Medium - 10.5” x 8.3” x 2”Small - 9.4” x 7.3” x 2”Why choose Stainless Steel rather than Polytetrafluoroethylene or Ceramic?Stainless steel pans are safer and healthier than non-stick coating pans.Stainless steel pans are unbreakable, sturdy and durable compared with ceramic.Stainless steel pans are dishwasher safe, but Polytetrafluoroethylene or ceramic are not.LargeMediumSmallBrushed Finishour baking pan is made of pure stainless steel without toxic materials. Features brushed finish for abrasion and stain resistance. Easy to clean and dishwasher safe.Round CornerThis rectangle sheet cake pan has rounded corners, no need to worry about your cake will stuck to the tight corner and torn during un-molding.2 Inch Deep SidesWith 2-Inch deep rim, this baking pan will will be more versatile than the regular 1-inch baking sheet, not only for cookies, bacon, vegetables, but also for cakes, lasagna, casserole, bread, chicken, fish, and more.Rolled EdgeRolled edge without sharp angles, feel comfortable when holding in hands. The extra strength added to the rim prevent warping under high heat.Using InstructionPlease wash the bakeware sets with warm water before first using to wash off the residue left from manufacturing.Please use silicone or wooden utensils and use soft dishcloth to clean the baking pans to protect the beauty of its smooth surface.Please note, don't heat it over an open flame or microwave it.