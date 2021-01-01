Baking Pan With Rack Set 4, 12.5’’ X 10’’ X 1’’, Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Baking Pan With Cooling Rack, Healthy & Non Toxic, Easy Clean& Mirror Fi

Product descriptionSize:12.5'' x 10'' x 1''our Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Cookie Pan with Cooling Rack Pack of 4, is made of pure stainless steel, no worry about toxic coating peeling off and healthy for daily use. The smooth mirror finish of baking pan and cooling rack easily release the food and clean up even in hand-wash. Both of the pans and racks are dishwasher safe. A great replacement of aluminum pan. A perfect gift for you families or friends.DIMENSION2 X Baking Tray: 12.5 x 10 x 1-inch2 X Cooling Rack: 11.6 x 9.25 x 0.6-inchADVANTAGEHEALTHY - Made of pure stainless steel, No any toxic material or chemical coating, Rust-freeDISHWASHER SAFE - Both the baking trays and racks are dishwasher safe, Easily clean up in hand-washSMOOTH - Shiny and attractive mirror finish, Roll edges and round corners to comfortably hold and transferHEAVY DUTY - Sturdy and heavy gauge with solid construction, Durable for serving a long timeVERSATILE - Baking trays and racks could be separately used, Trays perfect for baking, Racks perfect for coolingUSING INSTRUCTION1. Please wash the set with warm soapy water before your first using.2. Please clean the set with soft dishcloth, avoiding scratching the shiny surface.3. Please clean and dry the set after using for healthy daily use, Dishwasher safe.