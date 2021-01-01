Baking Pan Sets 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set Easy Layers Sheet Cake Pan 8" 11" 12" 3PCS Nonstick Champagne Golden Carbon Steel Baking Pans

Product descriptionHigh Quality:The design of heavy-duty carbon steel with non-stick coating conforms to national food hygiene standards, has good thermal conductivity, high temperature resistance, smooth surface, strong and durable.Multiple Uses:Cookies, baguettes, waffles, bread, these traditional pastries are very relaxing for this baking pan. At the same time, this roasting pan can also be used as a barbecue, grilled fish or grilled chicken wings, it will not let you down either.Product Size:Grande (12'): 12.7'‘ × 10.6'’ × 2.5'’Mid-range (11'): 11'’ × 9'‘ × 1.7'’Small-range (8'): 8.6'‘ × 6.6'’ × 1.7'’We Suggest:a) The bakeware needs to be maintained at regular intervals. Before use, coat the entire surface of the baking pan with butter, bake it in the oven at 150°C for about 5 minutes, and then wipe it off before you can continue using it.b) When cleaning, use detergent to clean, try to use a soft cloth to wipe to prevent the surface coating from being damaged.