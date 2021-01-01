USA Pan Bakeware Nonstick Half Sheet Pan and Silicone Mat Set, 1 EA

Advertisement
Half Sheet Pan and Silicone Mat set for the best combination when baking cookies and cakes or roasting vegetables for even baking and optimal non-stick results Half sheet pan features unique design with corrugated surface and nonstick Americoat - a patented silicone coating which is PTFE, PFOA and BPA free provides easy release of baked-goods; pan can be used with or without the silicone mat Silicone mat is naturally nonstick and provides even heat distribution to promote even baking; use in place of butter, oil or parchment, saves time cleaning up and prolongs the life of your pan Pan baking surface dimensions: 17. 25 x 12. 25 x 1 inches, pan outer dimensions: 17. 75 x 12. 75 x 1 inches Pan is made in the USA from globally sourced commercial grade and heavy gauge aluminized steel; silicone baking mat is imported; both are oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and hand washing is recommended USA Pan is a Bundy family company which has proudly manufactured high quality bakeware and provided jobs in the USA for over 50 years, Manufacturer: USA Pan