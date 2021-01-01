The Gibson Baker's Friend 16.75 Inch Nonstick Steel Roasting Pan brings top notch performance to the everyday home cook. This 13 by 8.7in baking dish is capable of baker both sweet and savory dishes of all skill levels. The nonstick surface provides easy release and makes cleaning as easy as can be. It's made from tough steel for high heat jobs and efficient heating. For long lasting quality and care, hand wash the bakeware. Roast chicken breast, baker delightful cinnamon rolls, or make a prefect peach cobbler. Gibson Gibson Baker's Friend 16.75 -in Nonstick Steel Roasting Pan in Gray | 849115201M