From awesome gifts for baka
Baka Freaking Awesome Best Ever Croatian Grandma Love Baka Tote Bag
Advertisement
Baka Freaking Awesome Best Ever Croatian Grandma I Love Baka cute design for women. Perfect for the Baka who is effing awesome! Freaking Awesome Baka makes a great Croatian Grandma Baka gift idea for the proud Baka for Mother's Day, Grandparents Day, birthday, Christmas, or just because you want to make the best Baka ever smile. Get yours now! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.