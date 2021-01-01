From hudson valley lighting
Baird Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (9082-PC)
Simple geometry defines the Baird Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting. This bath bar is named after the engineer who was a pioneer of early television technology. This playful fixture has spherical glass shades attached to a circular metal backplate, that blends in neatly with a wide range of the decor styles. Encased within each mouth-blown glass shade is an integrated LED module that spreads a soft, consistent glow in all directions of the surrounding space. Designed using familiar geometric forms, it offers flexible installation options either in the horizontal or vertical orientation. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Polished Chrome