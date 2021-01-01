From currey & company
Baird Mini Pendant Light by Currey & Company - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (9000-0292)
Advertisement
The Baird Mini Pendant Light by Currey & Company provides a dash of simple sophistication to inside ceilings. An appealing 2017 design by Bunny Williams, its single socket and small housing hang suspended from a low-profile metal canopy via a slender wire. This pendant light can be an excellent addition as either a single statement or an array of multiple fixtures. It deploys a conical wrought-iron shade with a matte exterior and contrasting acrylic interior around the lamping, obscuring bright light from the sides while focusing a strong pool of direct downlight below. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Mole Black / Mole Gold / White Interior