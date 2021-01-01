33.5" Bainville Modern Glam Handcrafted Marble Half Round Etagere Bookcase Natural White/Antique Brass - Christopher Knight Home

Maximize your interior space with an accessory that brings a graceful charm to your decor. Featuring an elegant modern glam design, our four-shelf bookcase can be situated against any wall of your home. This is finished with beautiful marble shelving that is supported by a highly durable structure to ensure the best stability for your space. Finished with a stunning antique brass colored frame, this piece offers four sturdy shelves that provide ample space for display and organization, allowing you to easily personalize your home. MODERN GLAM: Our bookcase showcases a dazzling metallic frame and stunning marble veining that pair seamlessly with elegant curves for a luxurious modern glam look. Complemented with a minimalistic half-round structure, this bookcase brings a sleek touch to any decor. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product. HALF ROUND ETAGERE DESIGN: Featuring open shelves for a clean, spacious look, our etagere bookcase is designed to exhibit a collection of ornaments. This offers an elegant half-round design that allows you to place this against any wall of your interior space, allowing you to maximize your organizational capacity. FOUR MARBLE SHELVES: This bookcase comes with four beautiful marble shelves which add to its gorgeous glam design. The shape, color, and density of the veining are natural to stone shelving and will vary from slab to slab. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This bookcase is 14.00” W x 10.00” D x 33.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming corner bookcase.