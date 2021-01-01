Hinkley Bainbridge Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Brown - Size: Small

A timeless lantern style brought into the modern age. The Bainbridge Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting takes traditional detailing and updates it with contemporary, sophisticated sensibilities. A compact backplate connects the fixture by way of a gently curved arm that provides the illusion that the body is hooked and gently held up by it. Sharp, clean angled lines make up the elegant geometry and the four sides of beveled glass present maximum, crisp illumination for your outdoor patio or deck. Shape: Bell. Color: Brown. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze