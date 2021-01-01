Momeni Baileys Beach Beach Club Pink 2 ft. 3 in. x 8 ft. Indoor Outdoor Runner Rug

The island aesthetic of this indoor/outdoor rug collection endures the elements with style to spare. An all-weather addition to the Madcap Cottage by Momeni assortment, each floorcoverings crosshatched print and coastal color palette are the perfect pop of pattern among natural surroundings. Crafted with design versatility in mind, the handwoven rugs are created from recycled plastic fibers that maintain their beauty in every interior and exterior environment. Bring the adventure home. Color: Pink.