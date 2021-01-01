Decor Therapy Bailey Black Beadboard Accent Table

Combining contemporary design and traditional detailing is the latest in furniture fashion trend. Be a trendsetter and decorate your space with the Bailey accent table. This 1-drawer end table can function as a side table, accent table or night stand options are endless. The storage drawer is ideal for housing unsightly clutter or keeping personal belongings within an arms reach, while the lower shelf is perfect for folded throws, books or a basket. The classic beadboard panel and cup drawer pull adds vintage inspired charm. Available in a variety of colors, ensuring there is a table ideal for your design palate. Solids and MDF construction creates a long lasting, durable accent table. Table measures 17 in. x 14 in. x 26.5 in. Color: Black.