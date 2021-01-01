From decor therapy
Decor Therapy Bailey 32 in. Antique Red Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table with Drawers
Combining contemporary design and traditional detailing is the latest in furniture fashion trend. Be a trendsetter and decorate your space with the Bailey console table. This four drawer table can function as an entryway table, sofa table or buffet..the options are endless, The four storage drawers are ideal for housing unsightly clutter or keeping personal belongings within an arms reach, while the lower shelf is perfect for folded throws, books or baskets. The classic breadboard panel and cup drawer pulls add vintage inspired charm. Available in a variety of colors, ensuring there is a table ideal for your design palate. Solids and MDF construction creates a long lasting, durable table. Table measures 32 in. x 14 in. x 32 in. Color: Antique Red.