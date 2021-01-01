From rosecliff heights
Bailee Cotton Throw Pillow
Add a touch of global inspiration to your living room, bedroom, or den with this cotton decorative throw pillow. It's easy to decorate with ease when you buy for a matching set if you wish, or you can mix and match with other cotton weave pillows from our collection. Designed with neutral colors of ivory, blue, and light tones, this pillow can easily blend with any decor whether it be a modern, contemporary, rustic farmhouse, or hobo. Hundreds of loops of yarn went into creating the texture of a weave pattern with small embellishments of pattern and style. Stuffed with poly-fill, this pillow will hold its shape and is easy to care for. Recommend spot cleaning where necessary, no bleach. Great for sofas, loveseats, beds, or a side chair. The soft and cozy feel of 100% Cotton. Measures 18-inch x 18 inches. Imported, Made in India.