From latitude run
Baelin Abstract Sheet Set
The brand known for its bold, simple linear shapes and styles, is adding more strokes of vibrant color to its assortment of sheet sets. Meant for those who want to express themselves through the life they live and their color and fashion choices, the latest designs flaunt playful dots, wispy brushstrokes, and of-the-moment geometric patterns. Each crisp sheet set comes in its own fabric bag. The brand is all about days and nights full of living color, and the label’s new sheet sets deliver this lifestyle. Each piece is crafted for exceptional durability and breathability. The flat sheets feature a 4” hem and each fitted sheet has all-around elastic for a snug fit. The Full, Queen, and King sets include one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. The Full and Queen come with standard-size pillowcases, while the King comes with two King pillowcases. The Twin and Twin XL sets include a single standard pillowcase with fitted and flat sheets. Size: Twin XL