Baduanjin Class Chinese Martial Arts Group Calligraphy T-Shirt

Baduanjin class Calligraphy Brush Design. Perfect for any Chinese Martial Arts lover to wear during Baduanjin training. Buy this design for your Martial Arts Baduanjin group, Teacher, Sifu, Shrfu, Class or Students - beginner or advanced. Chinese Calligraphy Style for a Chinese Martial Arts Lover. Ideal to buy in bulk for a whole martial arts class to wear at a martial arts event to show off your Baduanjin skills. Perfect uniform for the whole Baduanjin class. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem