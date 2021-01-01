Badminton T-shirt Club Badminton Panda Volley Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

shuttlecock, athletic, sport, game, practice, training, workout, exercise, court, net, racquets, rules, shot, doubles, singles, team, teammates, Baseline, serve, smash, hairpin, badmitton, badmiton, badmitten pandabear, bears, kawaii, funny, LOL, cute, asian, asia, china, chinese, japan, japanese, bamboo, black and white, animals, gift, birthday, christmas, spring, summer, vacation, weekend, play, players, enjoy, family, kids, child, children 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only