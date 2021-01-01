From badminton t-shirt club

Badminton T-shirt Club Badminton Panda Volley Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

shuttlecock, athletic, sport, game, practice, training, workout, exercise, court, net, racquets, rules, shot, doubles, singles, team, teammates, Baseline, serve, smash, hairpin, badmitton, badmiton, badmitten pandabear, bears, kawaii, funny, LOL, cute, asian, asia, china, chinese, japan, japanese, bamboo, black and white, animals, gift, birthday, christmas, spring, summer, vacation, weekend, play, players, enjoy, family, kids, child, children 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com