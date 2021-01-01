Baden 36" W Clothes and Garment Rack

Pipeline collection is a uniquely designed clothing rack collection based on the traditional industrial grade clothing racks popularized in New York's garment center. Use this rolling rack for any kind of clothing on hangers including heavy winter items. It's constructed of heavy-duty plumbing pipe for strength and durability. The attractive makes it suitable for any home storage need in any room in the house. This model features a double tier handrail so you can both long and short garments on the same rack. Includes 4 casters, 2 locking, 2 non-locking for easy movement. Finish: Anthracite Gray