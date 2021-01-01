American Eskimo Dog Dog Owner Gifts Badass American Eskimo Mom Funny Dog Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The perfect gift for a dog lover, an American Eskimo Dog owner and a person who loves dogs and keep it as a pet. If you think that this adorable four legged creature is a human's best friend, then this American Eskimo Dog mom design is perfect for you. A paw print and a funny quote saying Badass American Eskimo Dog Mom, this American Eskimo Dog lover design is perfect to wear to a party, picnic or while walking in the park. Show you are a proud American Eskimo Dog owner with this dog lover outfit. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only