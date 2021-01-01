From le specs
Le Specs Bad Medicine Alt Fit
The Le Specs Bad Medicine Alt Fit is a classic d-frame sunglass designed to be timeless and versatile. With a slimline frame and squared-off silhouette, it is crafted as an 'alternate fit' style - ideal for anyone with a narrow nose bridge or high cheekbones. Square frame shape. Polarized lens. Plastic frame. Plastic lens. Case included. Branding on temples. Imported. Measurements: Eye Size: 55 mm Bridge: 18 mm Temple Size: 145 mm Weight: 0.7 oz