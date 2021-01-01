Dior BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation Customizable Set, One Size , Multiple Colors

To redeem your set:1. CHOOSE YOUR ITEMS: Select your choice of shade of BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation shade. 2. ADD TO BASKET: Select "Add All to Basket" and your mini Backstage Primer and Dior Bag will be added automatically. Your final collection will be $40 for US Clients. Note: Each item will display separately with the original price when added to your basket. When all qualifying skus are in the basket, the subtotal will be $40 US.What it is: A customizable makeup set featuring a BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation and a mini BACKSTAGE Face & Body Primer in a Dior pouch. What Else You Need to Know: Inspired by the behind-the-scenes energy of Dior runway shows, BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation and Face & Body Primer are Dior-makeup-artist favorites that combine to deliver a natural, buildable, long-lasting look. The primer extends foundation wear, blurs imperfections, and provides up to 24 hours of hydration, while the lightweight and sweat-resistant foundation smooths skin and stands up to workout sessions, water, heat, and humidity. Choose from 40 shades of foundation for a precise skin-tone match. This Set Contains:- 1.6 oz/ 50 mL BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation- 0.16 oz/ 5 mL BACKSTAGE Face & Body Primer- Dior pouch Note: promotions and discount offers do not apply to this set.Suggested Usage:-Apply primer after your skincare routine and before makeup by lightly massaging into skin with your fingertips, paying special attention to textured areas.-For an enhanced, natural-looking complexion, wear primer alone (without foundation) to blur imperfections and achieve a brighter and more even and hydrated look.-For long-wearing makeup, apply the primer under foundation. It blends seamlessly with skin for a flawless finish and long-lasting hold.For light coverage: -Use your fingers to gently apply one layer of foundation and massage into skin.For medium coverage: -Using a foundation brush, apply additional foundation from the center of your face outward.For full coverage: -Use a foundation brush and apply up to three layers of foundation (until desired coverage is achieved).--Ingredients:BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation:Cyclopentasiloxane, Water, Alcohol, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Polyurethane-35, PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Glycerin, Silica, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Sodium Myristoyl Glutamate, Glyceryl Undecyl Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Carbonate, VP/VA Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Fragrance, Aluminum Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, BHT, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Yellow 5/Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891).BACKSTAGE Face & Body Primer:Water, Isododecane, Glycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Polysilicone-11, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Magnesium Sulfate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Fragrance, Propylene Carbonate, Malva Sylvestris (Mallow) Extract, Tocopherol, Hydrogen Dimethicone, Linalool, Citric Acid, Limonene, Citronellol, BHT. May Contain (+/-): Yellow 5/Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891).