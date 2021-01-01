backpacks, tigernu backpack travel business anti theft laptops backpacks with usb charging port, water resistant computer bag fits 15.6 inch laptop

?Spacious & Organized Backpack?: One separate laptop compartment with thick padded fits laptop up to 15.6 inch. Large main compartment with 10 inner pockets are suitable for tablet, pens, phones, books, clothes; special pocket for power bank. Top zipper compartment for your glasses. 2 side pockets and 1 front zipper compartment for your cup, umbrella, notebook and other little stuffs. Making your backpack organized. Multiple Protection Material?:Tigernu business travel backpack is made of Nano-molecular Oxford material which is water proof, mildew proof to withstand harsh conditions and easy to clean. Waterproof fabric keep your items safe from splash and drizzle. Four-tooth dual-layer zipperis much stronger and more durable than signal layer zipper, not easy come apart when you put many things in bag. External USB Charging Port?: Tigernu USB charging backpack with detachable USB cable offer you a more convenient way to handily charge phone, tablet, etc. Now it is time to say good