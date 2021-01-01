From laquan smith
LaQuan Smith Backless Satin Ruched Mini Dress
Advertisement
A rich burnt orange hue finished in sumptuous satin offers a liquid feel to this long-sleeve boatneck mini dress, designed with functional side ruching that works to raise or lower the length of the dress. Turn to reveal a plunging V-back cut that finishes the piece with a dramatic appeal. Boatneck Long draped sleeves Ruched drawstring blouson hem Plunging V-back Satin finish Cupro Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT Oversized fit About 35" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Laquan Smith > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. LaQuan Smith. Color: Burnt Orange. Size: XS.