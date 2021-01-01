Merrick Backcountry Grain Free Wet Dog Food Chunky Lamb Dinner in Gravy, 12.7-oz can, case of 12

Give your four-legged friend something wonderful to munch with Merrick Backcountry Grain Free Wet Dog Food Chunky Lamb Dinner in Gravy. This natural grain-free wet food for dogs features real deboned lamb in a tender and chunky protein-rich recipe. It’s developed to deliver the nutrition needed to help successfully build healthy muscles and maintain a high level of energy throughout the day. This wholesome gluten-free wet dog food with lamb is made with vitamins, minerals and a hearty nutrient-rich gravy. It’s packed with high-quality protein that’s paw-fect for all breeds of adult dogs.