Back to School Teacher Cactus Fun On Point We Stick Together T-Shirt

Need a funny back to school shirt for teachers or cute cactus teacher shirt? This Teacher's School Is On Point We Stick Together shirt is for preschool, kindergarten & 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th grade teachers who teach like a cactus. Our cactus graphic tee for women & men is a fun teaching assistant present & teacher appreciation gift for elementary school teachers who love a cactus classroom full of cactus classroom decorations, cactus teacher & cactus classroom. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem