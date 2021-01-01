Wild About Teaching Leopard Teacher Back To School T-Shirt

Back To School teacher tee for Men, Women Features with a quote "Wild About Teaching" with apple leopard print design. Ideal for teachers who love teaching, loving and inspiring their students from preschool, kindergarten to high school. Wild About Teaching Leopard Teacher apparel is ideal teacher gift in first day of school, back to school, teacher appreciation, last day of school from student, dad, mom to teacher, kindergarten teacher, preschool teacher, pre-k teacher, educator. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem