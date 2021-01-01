Luna Bronze Back To Base Body Exfoliant by Luna Bronze at Free People, One, One Size

Get your skin ready for your next sunless tanning application or simply refresh dull, tired skin that needs a pick me up with this body exfolient from Luna Bronze. Formulated with Glycolic Acid, Papaya extract and natural Jojoba Beads to physically exfoliate, polish and revitalize your skin, with a concentrated combination of natural and organic hydrating oils and powerful antioxidants to leave your skin feeling soft and smooth* 200 mL/ 6.8 fl. Oz* Safe for all skin types* 100% Vegan, Cruelty-free, Natural and Organic* Australian made and owned