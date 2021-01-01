Global Views Babylon Wall Sconce - Color: Bronze - Size: 2 light

Unleash a vertical river of light along your walls with the engaging attitude of the Babylon Wall Sconce by Global Views. A simple structure that secures potent lamping beneath cylindrical sections of mild steel as though half-embedded in its mounting surface, the concentric curves shed a series of prismatic points of light that reflect off of the fixture and its backing to create a pleasant ambiance around it. Excellent for adding elegance to deco spaces, contemporary surroundings, and more. Shape: Cylindrical. Finish: Bronze