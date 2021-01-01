"Baby Shower" Backdrop Party Decorations Rose Gold

Finish off your venue with our cute 'Baby Shower' rose gold foiled backdrop and delight your guests. The rose gold foiling will make for a sophisticated baby shower that the mummy to be will love! Family and friends will love taking photos to treasure forever in front of this gorgeous backdrop. This baby shower bunting comes on string so is easily attached to walls, fireplaces and furniture. Combine with more of our rose gold baby shower decorations to continue the theme! Each pack contains 1 x 1.5m (L)