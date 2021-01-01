From 1-800-flowers
Baby Blossom® Pink Layette Bouquets Pink Bouquet- Large
Welcome a little one with our bundle of love. This pink-themed layette of new baby essentials includes washcloths, socks, a bodysuit and more—all wrapped in a soft flannel receiving blanket and tied with a bow to resemble a sweet bouquet of blooms. It’s a unique and practical gift perfect for baby showers, gender reveals and welcome-home surprises.Large Bundle:Includes 1 bodysuit, 1 bib, 1 burp cloth, 1 hat, 2 washcloths, 2 pairs of socks, 3 disposable Pampers diapers wrapped in a flannel receiving blanketSoft, high-quality bodysuit made of 100% cottonBodysuit size: 0-3 monthsSocks size: 0-6 monthsDiapers size: 1Bouquet measures 10"L x 11"WSmall Bundle:Includes 1 bodysuit, 3 washcloths, 3 pairs of socks, 2 disposable Pampers diapers wrapped in a flannel receiving blanketSoft, high-quality bodysuit made of 100% cottonBodysuit size: 0-3 monthsSocks size: 0-6 monthsDiapers size: 1Bouquet measures 10"L x 7"WAbout Baby Blossom® Baby Blossom was born in 2009 when a family duo created exclusive 3D cakes, cupcakes and flower arrangements with unique baby layette designs built on the premise that baby gifts can include lovely, exclusive pattern mixes that are very special but still affordable and practical. Their quest is to provide higher quality, distinctive designs adored by recipients everywhere. Delightfully made in the USA. Great for New Baby