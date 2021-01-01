Babol Table Lamp by De Majo - Color: White - Finish: Glossy

The Babol Table Lamp by De Majo brings a bright, fun personality to the spaces it illuminates with this design from Nicola Grandesso. Specializing in lighting design and paying particular attention to the world of glass, this designer pairs a collection of glossy glass diffusers with a simple, flared, lacquered metal base. Reminiscent of a group of balloons, this table lamp lends a little whimsical flair to the surfaces it is set upon, offering an evenly diffused layer of light to surroundings. Vetreria DeMajo matches the skills of contemporary Italian designers to the production techniques of Murano, producing modern and traditional lighting designs that enrich the home. Each piece of glass is signed and each DeMajo fixture comes with a certificate of authenticity. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White