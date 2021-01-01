Baaz 20 Wall Sconce by Besa Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (786007-SN)

The Baaz 20 Wall Sconce features a closed-end, handcrafted glass diffuser. Baaz 20 is ideal for illuminating indoor spaces. The glass is secured by steel set screws. Installs directly to a 4â€ octagonal outlet box, centered on fixture. Stamped aluminum fitter and backplate cover. Dimmable. Suitable for damp locations. Horizontal or vertical mounting. LED version is ETL Listed for Damp Locations. Incandescent version is UL Listed for Damp Locations Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel