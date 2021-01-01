'Baaaa' Framed Graphic Art Print
Description
Features:Giclée printArtesian handcrafted wood molding, imported from EuropeProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Gray/GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Orientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Other Plants & Flowers: Transportation Type: Other Transportation Type: People: Sports & Sports Teams: Other Sports & Sports Teams: Nature Scenes: Other Nature Scenes: Food & Beverage: Other Food & Beverage: Entertainment and Fashion: Other Entertainment: U.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Other Countries: Fantasy & Sci-Fi: Other Fantasy & Sci-Fi: World Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: WoodFrame Color: Open Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: BaaaaEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 21Overall Width - Side to Side: 25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.75Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 6.82Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: