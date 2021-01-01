Home Basics BA41934 Bath Accessory Set, 8.25" x 3.50" x 8.25", Bamboo/White

4 piece bathroom accessory set adds style and function to the counter or vanity with its chip-resistant ceramic exterior and simple design Solid color works great with all types of decor Perfect as a housewarming present, wedding gift, or anyone looking to equip their bath with a set of accessories that are practicable and stylish Thick ceramic exterior will not break easily, while the bamboo bath tray lends a pop of warmth to your space Set includes 1 lotion/soap dispenser, 1 tumbler, 1 accessory holder and 1 bamboo tray