Bromi Design B84675HS Crystalline 5 Light 31-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Bromi Design B84675HS Crystalline 5 Light 31-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce Features Crafted from metalHanging K9 crystal accents add an element of contemporary eleganceIncludes (5) 40 watt G9 Halogen bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under 6 month manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 31-1/2"Width: 7-7/8"Extension: 6-5/16"Product Weight: 7.9 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Chrome