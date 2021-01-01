Troy Lighting B6312 Raef Single Light 25-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Cylinder Shade Textured Bronze / Brushed Brass Indoor Lighting Wall

Troy Lighting B6312 Raef Single Light 25-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Cylinder Shade Seemingly telescoping arms support cylinders of glass, working in unison for a sense of sublime movement and purpose. A marriage of geometric forms and details evocative of a well-oiled machine, Raef will elevate your space to new heights.FeaturesConstructed from hand-worked iron and brassComes with clear glass cylinder shadeRequires (1) 75 watt max medium (E26) bulbUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Extension: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 3-1/2"Shade Height: 15-1/4"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Textured Bronze / Brushed Brass